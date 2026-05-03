Donna Brazile: Supreme Court Is ‘Bringing Us Back to Jim Crow’

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Supreme Court striking down a voting map in Louisiana was “bringing us back to Jim Crow.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARTHA RADDATZ: And, Donna, I want your reaction to this. Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters that states with, quote, “unconstitutional maps should look at redistricting before the midterms. What’s your reaction to all of that?

BRAZILE: Well, first of all, it’s a betrayal. It’s a betrayal of Black citizens who believed after 1965 that they could get a seat at the table, they could have fair representation. It’s a betrayal of the Constitution, I believe — this notion that you can have partisan gerrymandering, but not racial gerrymandering. I live in a state that is one-third Black, one-third Black. I watched my parents. I watched my uncles and uncles come from war. I was a girl, a little kid who saw them cry because finally they could go to vote, and stand in line and cast their ballots — not be afraid to die. So, Martha, it is very — it is immoral. It’s unjustified, what they did. My family was voting already in Louisiana, and the governor stopped it. He stopped it because he said these maps are unconstitutional. Just a few years ago, he changed the maps because it was politics involved. But when it comes to race, somehow or another, one out of three people in Louisiana who are Black don’t have representation if this goes into effect. So, no. When you make it harder for Black people to vote, we’re going to show up. And that’s how many of us feel. It’s not just anger. It’s disappointment. It’s betrayal, because, again, I watched my daddy. He comes home with medals. He comes home fighting for his country, and he could not vote. You are bringing us back to Jim Crow, and we do not want to go back to Jim Crow.