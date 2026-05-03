Anthony Constantino, an entrepreneur and a Republican candidate running for New York’s 21st congressional district, said on Breitbart News Saturday that Democrats have poisoned the minds of citizens by injecting hate.

Constantino is the CEO of Sticker Mule, which is one of the world’s fastest-growing online printing companies and serves over five million customers across more than 100 countries. Sticker Mule employs over 1,000 people and has manufacturing facilities in New York, South Carolina, and Italy.

President Donald Trump in late April endorsed Constantino in the race to succeed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in the upstate New York congressional district.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Anthony Constantino, who is running to represent the fantastic people of New York’s 21st Congressional District. Anthony is strongly supported by many of the most Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in our Movement, including Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Roger Stone! Anthony has been such a Great Supporter that he actually put up a somewhat “controversial” sign, against strong opposition, in my honor. The sign is still there! A Successful Entrepreneur, Businessman, and Professional Boxer, before running for Congress, Anthony is a Proven Leader who has dedicated his life to serving his Community. In Congress, Anthony will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

Constantino on Breitbart News Saturday said that he has long supported Trump, noting that he was “canceled” in 2016 for donating to Trump’s campaign.

Listen:

“I got frustrated sitting on the sidelines watching things not be done correctly,” Constantino said about his decision to run for Congress.

“The Democrat party has objectively destroyed millions of minds, poisoned the minds of citizens by injecting hate. Making them hate their family members and their friends, their neighbors, their communities,” he said about Democrats radicalizing many Americans.

“I’ve had so many Democrats tell me take your company out of New York, we don’t want you here anymore,” he added.

If elected to Congress, he said he would seek to improve his district by improving the district’s cell service reception. He said he is now talking to Starlink, a satellite internet company owned by Elon Musk, about bringing more internet connectivity to the district.