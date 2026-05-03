Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who also previously served as President Trump’s lawyer, has been hospitalized in critical condition.

A spokesman for Giuliani shared that he had been hospitalized for unspecified reasons, adding that he is in critical but stable condition.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition,” the statement said.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor — Rudy Giuliani,” the statement added.

Giuliani’s hospitalization comes several months after President Trump pardoned him and others for charges related to the 2020 election. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

President Donald Trump has granted “full, complete and unconditional” pardons to his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and a host of others accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election result. U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin announced the clemency move Sunday night. In a post on X, Martin shared Trump’s proclamation granting pardons for dozens of people including – but by no means restricted to – notable figures like Giuliani, Meadows and Powell, Fox News notes.

According to the New York Times, the former Mayor of New York, a Republican who served from 1994 to 2001, was admitted to a hospital in Florida.