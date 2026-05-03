The United States must rapidly expand its energy sources to beat China and lead the AI race, Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“[AI is] the most profound change in our lifetimes. I think it might be the most profound change in human history, which is a big thing to say. But think about the Industrial Revolution — what’s happening now is bigger and moving faster than that, and it’s going to change the way we fight wars. It’s going to change the nature of work, productivity, society,” McCormick told host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

“And my view on this is it’s like most big change: you can’t stop it. So, you have to guide it. You have to put the guardrails on it. You have to make sure that America remains at the lead, because we’re in an existential battle with China,” he continued. “If China wins that battle, they’re going to set the rules for the global economy and the world. And so we have to win. We have to be in the lead, but we have to do that in a way that helps every citizen be prosperous.”

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McCormick said “the key” for AI is “leadership,” which also equates to leading on energy production. He specifically pointed to a piece of legislation he introduced in Congress on Friday called the “Unlock America’s Energy and Jobs Act,” which he said would streamline the permitting process to enable faster creation of energy infrastructure for things like data centers.

“Then while we’re doing that, there’s a bunch of different pieces of this, but the really important thing that’s happening in Pennsylvania [and] around the country is there’s lots of debate going on about these data centers. [Like] how do we make sure that they don’t hurt communities and so forth?”