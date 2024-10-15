MSNBC’s Joy Reid: There Is a ‘Fascist Groundswell’ of Men Supporting Trump

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Monday on “The ReidOut” that she believed former President Donald Trump’s support was a “fascist groundswell” among men.

Reid said, “Have you noticed how sharply the polls have shifted in Trump’s favor over these last couple weeks? With these claims that Trump is surging with black and Latino voters and leading in every single swing state according to secret internal polls despite all the Hitler talk? Yes. This race will be far too close. Because unfortunately we do have a fascist groundswell in parts of this country, mainly among white men, let’s be clear, but in small pockets among black and brown men too. This happens to be a global phenomenon, as women become more economically independent and seek positions of power.”

She continued, “Just like in 2020 and 2022, dozens of right-wing polls have been dumped into the marketplace in the last few weeks. 12 in Pennsylvania alone. Those polls then swing the polling averages to the right making Trump look strong and Kamala Harris look stalled.”

Reid added, “There is the sinister explanation that if Trump, Republican pollsters, and even jittery Democrats convince enough people that his victory is inevitable, how much easier would it be to claim the election was stolen if he loses? And how much easier would it be to get his base to rise up and maybe even get violent the way they did when he lost the last time?”

