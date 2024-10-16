Behar: Kamala Harris Would Be at 90% Without ‘Misogyny’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said Vice President Kamala Harris would be at 90% in the polls without all the “misogyny out there.”

Behar said, “I’ve been seeing you on a lot of different shows talking politics and you’re quite good at it, I must give it to you. You’re supporting the vice president.”

Mark Cuban, a guest on the program, replied, “Yes, I am.”

Behar said, “Let’s just talk about this massive gender divide that we keep hearing about. I think there’s a lot of misogyny out there. I would say if she were a man, she would be like, he’d have 10 percent and she’d have 90. So, what’s your thoughts?”

Cuban said, “I think it’s driven by social media. I think that algorithms kind of give you more of what you’ve already seen. And for men, I’ve got three teenagers, and my son and their friends. You know, it starts with sports, and then it’s something aggressive. Then it turns into Donald Trump saying this, this, this, and this. Like, I went and did a podcast and the host was, who was a Trump fan? I’m like, ‘Why do you support him?’ He was like, ‘He’s gangsta.’ I’m like, ‘You want a gangster for president?'”

Behar said, “They have to add the word ‘A.’ He is a gangster.”

