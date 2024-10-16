Daily Beast’s Coles: Trump Is ‘Probably Microdosing Like His Friend Elon Musk’

The Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that she believed former President Donald Trump was taking microdoses of psychedelic drugs.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “So, Joanna, let’s get you to weigh in on this as well. This is an odd closing argument, to say the least, for former President Trump, and not just the bizarre swaying on stage the other night, but you’re welcome to chime in on that, too. But this is Orbán stuff. This is undemocratic stuff, and yet so few in his party are willing to speak out against it.

Coles said, “I mean, look, I know that Donald Trump says he doesn’t drink, but this feels like drunken behavior. I think he’s probably microdosing, like his friend Elon Musk. It’s astonishing behavior and it’s irrational. And if we’re exhausted about this campaign, imagine how Donald Trump is feeling. He seems like he’s just lost the plot. Yesterday he was saying Democrats are communists, then they’re fascists, he’s all over the shop. I think he’s crawling to the end just like the rest of us. I agree that this isn’t the way to bring on undecided voters.”

She added, “There is a reason that people from abroad, I count myself one of them, but there is a reason why immigrants want to come to America. they’re not getting in boats, driving to fascist or sailing to fascist contries, they’re trying to come to America because of what it represents, which is democracy.”

Lemire said, “Yeah, and certainly though no evidence the former president is micr dosing or using any sort of drugs.”

