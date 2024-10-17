JD Vance on Kamala Harris: ‘There Is Something Pathological Going on Here’

During Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the Republican nominee for vice president, questioned some of Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’ response to an interview with Bret Baier a day earlier.

Vance questioned Harris’ tendency to blame his running mate, former President Donald Trump, for the woes of the last four years under President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris.

“I heard two or three times for a drink during that one particular answer. So what she did essentially because Joe Biden is deeply unpopular right now, Senator, if she declared her independence from her — from him and said her administration would not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency,” co-host Steve Doocy said. “Do you believe that?”

“No, not at all, Steve,” Vance replied. “I mean, look, the entire theme of her campaign is that she hasn’t even met the person that’s the president even though she’s his sitting vice president and ran along the ticket with him. She is, of course, the deciding vote and trillions of dollars of Joe Biden’s spending. She bragged about being the last person in the room when major decisions were made. But we have to sort of step back and appreciate there is something pathological going on here. She has been in power for three and a half years, and when asked about how she would be different she goes and talks about Donald Trump. And when point, you know, when it’s pointed out — well, you’ve actually been in office for three and a half years, she says, well, you know, he’s been talking about politics for 10 years.”

“What is it in the mind of this person that can’t just acknowledge that she has been in power for three and a half years and bears some responsibility as the sitting vice president for the condition that the country is in?” he continued. “Now, she could do any number of things. She could actually say, well, I think that things are a little bit better than you’re giving me credit for, or she could say, well, this wasn’t totally my fault. Instead, she pretends that Donald Trump bears the responsibility for problems that happened while she was the sitting vice president. She does that about the border. She does that about the affordability of groceries. She does that about the chaos on the world stage.”

“I’ve never seen a person who’s running for president as the sitting vice president who pretends that she has nothing to do with the condition of the country she’s been governing,” Vance added.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor