CNN’s Harry Enten: Harris Momentum ‘Stalled’ While Trump ‘More Popular’

CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten said Friday on “News Central” that Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has “stalled” while former President Donald Trump is “more popular” compared to 2016 and 2020.

Enten said, “If you believe Donald Trump has somehow become less popular over time, let me change your mind about that. In fact, he is more popular at this point in the campaign than he was at this point in the 2020 campaign or the 2016 campaign.”

He continued, “I think there’s this real question in. Kamala Harris’s mind, in the campaign’s mind, why is Trump more popular now than he was at this point in 2020 and 2016?. And I think that is why you’re seeing the sharpening of attacks because they want to put him back down.”

He added, “Kamala Harris is more popular than Donald Trump, but Kamala Harris had her popularity rising once she became the presumptive Democratic nominee. Look, she was at -15 points back in July 17, then -4 points on August 17, then one point on September plus one point. She was actually in positive territory a month ago. She has fallen back down to minus one, though. The momentum of Kamala Harris has stalled.”

Enten concluded, “Joe Biden was more popular than Trump, much more, and he barely won, and Hillary Clinton was more popular than Donald Trump and lost. Being more popular than Trump isn’t enough.”

