Harris Co-Chair: Sinwar’s Death May Be Because Israel Ignored Biden, Harris, But Mossad Would’ve ‘Eventually’ Got Him

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), who is also a Co-Chair of the Harris Campaign, responded to arguments that former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar would still be alive if Israel had listened to calls for a ceasefire from President Joe Biden and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris by saying that Biden stands with Israel and the Mossad would have “eventually” killed Sinwar.

Co-host John Roberts said, “You mentioned a moment ago that Yahya Sinwar was responsible for killing Palestinians, and he has, in many different ways. He became known as the butcher of Khan Younis because he took a number of Palestinians who were accused of collaborating with Israel and personally killed them with a machete. A lot of people would say he is responsible for the death of thousands of Palestinians there in Gaza because he has been using them as human shields. But, Senator, for the last few months, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been urging Benjamin Netanyahu to sign onto a ceasefire. And obviously there’s a lot of suffering in Gaza. There’s a lot of suffering in Israel. There’s a lot of suffering going on in Lebanon, and it would be good to bring this thing to a close, but you’ve got to bring it to a close in a way that doesn’t leave Israel with the daily existential threat that it faces. But if Benjamin Netanyahu had have listened to the President and the Vice President, Sinwar would still be alive instead of being dead.”

Coons responded, “Well, let’s be clear, no one has stood more strongly behind Israel and its security than our President, Joe Biden. He has pulled together a regional coalition to make sure that the two times, in recent months, that Iran has directly attacked Israel, they failed. Their missiles, their drones, the hundreds of missiles and drones that they launched — both recently and in the spring — did not cause any significant damage in Israel and that’s demonstrated his insistence that we will continue to stand by Israel. I, frankly, think that the Mossad eventually were going to find and kill Sinwar no matter where he was, no matter what he was doing. And as you said, John, earlier in this interview, it may end up having been a lucky moment in fighting, rather than a targeted attack that killed him, but I never had any doubt that the Israelis would ultimately bring him to justice, just as the United States, we waited until, I think it was 2011 before we ultimately found and killed Osama bin Laden.”

