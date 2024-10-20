Sununu: Kamala Harris’s Economic Message Is ‘Gaslighting,”Condescending’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Vice President Kamala Harris’s message on the economy was “condescending” and “gaslighting.”

Host Martha Raddatz said, “He’s proposed 60% tariffs on China and this week suggested as high as 50% across-the-board tariffs on all other countries. Economists predict that would cause inflation to spike again. How are those good for Americans?”

Sununu said, “Look, the tariff issues are complex. There’s no question about it. I don’t love every tariff proposal he’s put forward, but when it comes to the voter, where this election’s going, no voter is voting on tariffs. It’s a very complex thing. When it comes to the economy, what that really means is, can I afford to bring my kids to McDonald’s? Can I afford to pay the rent, right? The economy is really translating to a cost of living issue when it comes to people in the ballot box. If and when he becomes president, they’ll have to sort out the tariff issue. Is he using it as leverage to force better negotiations? That will play itself out, but the average voter doesn’t look at that. From the political standpoint, it’s quasi-meaningless. It’s the cost of living. Can I afford to buy stuff today that I could buy four years ago?

He added, “The Bidenomics thing is coming back to haunt Biden and Kamala Harris especially. When you’re told by the government you’re fine, Bidenomics is working for you. It’s the worst form of gaslighting. It’s so condescending because not all the ads or all the messages from a politician are going to tell you that your lived experience isn’t real.”

