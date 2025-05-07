Photos: First Lady Melania Trump Showcases Blossoming Rose Garden

First Lady Melania Trump is showcasing the White House Rose Garden, which is blossoming with color this spring.

Melania Trump, who renovated the Rose Garden during her husband’s first term to better reflect the garden’s original 1962 design by Bunny Mellon and Jacqueline Kennedy, posted vibrant photos on X to showcase the White House during springtime.

“The Rose Garden is in full bloom, showcasing a stunning array of vibrant colors and exquisite fragrances. Each variety of rose exhibits its unique beauty,” Mrs. Trump wrote.

The White House similarly posted a video montage of the Rose Garden in full bloom.

