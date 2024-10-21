CNBC’s NYT’s Ross Sorkin: Harris Often Answers Questions on Past Positions by Claiming She’s ‘Consistent’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” co-host and New York Times columnist and Editor-at-Large of DealBook at The New York Times Andrew Ross Sorkin stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris often “won’t really explain what the difference is” between her and President Joe Biden “or she’ll be asked about what she would have done differently in the past and she won’t give you actual, real examples or she’ll be asked about things before and she won’t say well, actually, I learned from this or that,” and her answer to why she’s evolved is often “an answer about how consistent she believes that her perspective has been the entire time.”

Sorkin stated, “[O]ftentimes, she’s asked about how different — she’ll say, I’m going to be different than Biden, but she won’t really explain what the difference is or she’ll be asked about what she would have done differently in the past and she won’t give you actual, real examples or she’ll be asked about things before and she won’t say well, actually, I learned from this or that, and I — maybe we made mistakes and actually, that makes me a better candidate because of that. For whatever reason, inexplicably, at least to me, she doesn’t — that is not the answer you hear. Oftentimes, it’s actually an answer about how consistent she believes that her perspective has been the entire time.”

