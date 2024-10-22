Chris Matthews: ‘I’ve Never Seen a More Heroic Figure than Liz Cheney’

Tuesday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” long-time MSNBC personality Chris Matthews said former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is the most “heroic figure” he has ever seen.

Matthews said, “I would think a few years ago, I’d ever be singing the praises of a Cheney member of the family, a member of that family. I really did not like the Iraq War, and I didn’t like the Neo-Cons, and Cheney was leading them all, and he took us into that war, and it killed almost 200,000 people in Iraq, and it served no purpose. They had a bunker, a barrier against Iran, and they got rid of it. Anyway, she is a character almost out of the movies, out of A Man for All Seasons. I’ve never seen a more heroic figure than Liz Cheney. She lost her state, probably forever. She lost her party. She lost her leadership in the Republican House. She probably could have been on her way to Speaker. It was very probable. She gave it all away in the interest of truth. That’s what she stood for.

He continued, “It is amazing to me how few people have gotten behind her. Now, one person who has gotten behind her is Kamala Harris. Those two women sitting together on that stage is remarkable because there’s much courage there from Liz Cheney. I cannot say anything that would stop me from saying she’s been unbelievable.”

Matthews added, “I also what to say something to the Democrats . If you’re going to use her, repay her when you get into office.”

