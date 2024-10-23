Behar: Hard to Believe People Support ‘Fascist Pig’ Trump — Uses ‘Same Language’ as Hitler

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she is having a hard time believing people support former President Donald Trump, who she said she considers a “fascist pig.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “We’ve never actually been in this moment in history before where so many former senior military officials who directly served under Donald Trump and senior officials like myself are warning about his character, his infidelity to the Constitution, how he views our military. And I want to shake people and be like, why are you not believing us? How many more four-star generals need to tell you the truth about who this man is? He is so deeply dangerous. I’m hoping it breaks through, but I’m never going to lose hope.”

Behar said, “I don’t even know what to say anymore. If people still follow this fascist pig, then I don’t know what else to say. I really don’t. It’s like, how many times do we have to hear him say that, referring to immigrants as animals, and Hitler called cleansing Germany of all those parasites, referring to immigrants, and he called Jews lice. And this guy Trump calls people vermin. It’s the same language that Hitler used, okay?”

She added, “How many times do we have to hear him say that John McCain was not a hero because he was captured, or that people who serve in the United States military, my father, my uncles, World War II, how many of us have relatives who served in World War II to preserve democracy in this country? I don’t want to hear from these people anymore because they just, either they’re ignorant or willfully ignorant at this point. It’s absolutely crossed the line for me now.”

