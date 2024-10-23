CNN’s Dana Bash: Harris Did Not Close the Deal at the Town Hall

CNN host Dana Bash said on Wednesday on her network’s coverage of a town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris that the Vice President did not close the deal.

Bash said, “I’ll just tell you what I’m hearing from people who I have been talking to, and that is that if her goal was to close the deal, they’re not sure she did that and, you know, some people have asked is she being held to a different standard maybe. But that’s maybe the world that she’s living in and on the question of who she is, people are understanding that a little bit more. But what she will do, the question about her legislative priorities. Name one. there wasn’t one.”

She added, “You know some more of her personality and her sort of character questions about your weaknesses or what mistakes did you make not necessarily the answers there. Having said that any time that she can be in front of an audience and interacting with voters is a win as far as her campaign goes and they are very happy about that.”

