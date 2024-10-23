CNN’s Enten: Trump Is Doing Much Better with Independents Than in 2020

CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten said Wednesday on “News Central” that according to polls, former President Donald Trump was doing much better for Independent voters than he was doing at this point in the 2020 election.

Host John Berman said, “In an election, this close, any group of voters could be decisive, but this group of voters in every election is worth watching. I’m talking about Independents.”

He asked, “What do we know about independents right now?”

Enten said, “What do we know about independence, right center of the electorate. you go last time around Joe Biden won these voters by 11 points. You look at September of 2024, a month ago, Kamala Harris was up five points among Independents. You look now though, look at this she’s only up by two points among a key block center of the electorate. Down nine points from where Biden was at the end of the 2020 campaign.”

He added, “Of course, this is a national picture. What is going on in those key battleground states, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, the Great Lakes that blue wall? Joe Biden, last time around won them by five points over Donald Trump. Look at where we are today. This is the type of movement Donald Trump likes to see in the center of the electorate up by a point. Now of course that’s well within any margin of error. But again, it’s the movement. it’s the trends we are looking at.”

