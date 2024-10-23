CNN’s Tapper: Harris Focused on Trump More Than Her Policies

CNN host Jake Tapper said Wednesday that during his network’s coverage of a town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, the Vice President talked about her opponent, former President Donald Trump, more than her own policies.

Tapper said, “You’ve been watching CNN’s town hall with Vice President Kamala Harris and undecided voters less than two weeks from the election. A lot of tough questions for the vice president there. It seemed as though the voters were divided into three basic groups, liberals who had not heard enough from her, progressives worried that she was not progressive enough and Republicans who are wary of Donald Trump and wanting to hear more from the vice president.”

He added, “She focused a lot more on Donald Trump. I think it’s fair to say, than she did on many specifics in terms of what she would do as president. But she did go into some of her plans for small businesses and the like. Of course with only 13 days to go and Trump and Harris fighting over these last few undecided voters, and in fact, trying to get undecided voters to even vote. We’ll see whether or not she achieved what she needed to achieve this evening.”

