Harris Spox on Hispanic Voters Giving Low Marks to Economy: People Want ‘Change’ and Trump Is ‘Stasis’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Harris Campaign Senior Spokesperson Kevin Munoz reacted to polling data showing Hispanic voters say they benefited more from 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s policies than President Joe Biden’s policies and those same voters giving poor marks to the economy by stating that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is improving in her numbers on economic issues and that while he doesn’t completely agree with the assessment that Harris has to try to break through Hispanic voters saying they don’t have a positive view of the economy and arguing that polling Hispanic voters is difficult, “voters are looking for a candidate that represents change, that is going to fight on issues, not deliver on the same stasis that Donald Trump represents.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “So, I’m looking at the poll from The New York Times, Hispanic voters, whose policies helped or hurt you? President Biden’s policies, Hispanic voters say — only 22% say it helped them. Donald Trump’s policies, Hispanic voters, 35% say it helped them. They’re saying, right now, that the last presidential administration helped them more than the current administration. Is that one of the reasons why we’re not seeing President Biden alongside Vice President Harris out on the trail right now?”

Munoz answered, “Well, look, Blake, the person that I work with is seeing a tremendous growth and improvement among those key economic issues and who is fighting for them just today and new polling showing that the Vice President and her vision lowering costs, creating opportunity is resonating among Latino voters. At the same time, I think that our view is that we continue to have to be in those places where our voters are consuming their news.”

Burman then cut in to ask, “When you look at the economy, 20% of Hispanic voters say it’s only excellent or good. 80% describe it as fair or poor. That’s the number one issue. So, I hear you, but I guess what I’m getting at is, can it cut through when this constituency is clearly saying that they are not benefiting from it?”

Munoz responded, “I kind of disagree with that assessment. What I would also say, though, is, I think that you know and I know that polling Latinos is not easy and I don’t think we’re going to continue to just go after number by number instead of what we are hearing and seeing on the ground, which is that voters are looking for a candidate that represents change, that is going to fight on issues, not deliver on the same stasis that Donald Trump represents. And we’re going to continue to [do] the work. 14 days is a long time in a close election, and we’re focused on doing that work.”

