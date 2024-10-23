Van Jones: ‘It’s Pissing Me Off’ Trump ‘Gets to Be Lawless’ While Harris ‘Has to Be Flawless’

CNN contributor and former Obama adviser Van Jones said Wednesday following his network’s presidential town hall that he was angry because former President Donald Trump “gets to be lawless” while Vice President Kamala Hassis “has to be flawless.”

Political commentator David Axelrod said, “She was talking about how to turn the page on the kind of craziness that we’ve seen from Donald Trump, this kind of incessant divisiveness and and focus on his political enemies instead of on the problems of the American people when she said, I just want to repeat this again, I would love to hear this a hundred times between now and election day. He’s got an enemies list. I’ve got a to do list.”

Jones said, “Look Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are not taking the same exam. I think it bothers people. they’re not taking the same exam. He gets to be lawless. She has to be flawless that’s what’s unfair. That’s what’s unfair. That’s what’s unfair tonight. They’re not taking the same exam look, she has policies she may not articulate them perfectly every time, she may not put the stories in the right places but she’s fighting for actual ideas that will help real people and he’s talking about people’s penises and so they are not taking the same exam. That’s people off. It’s pissing me off.”

