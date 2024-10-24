‘These Are Acts of Desperation’: Gingrich Calls Kamala a ‘Person Who Is Collapsing’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacted to the last-ditch efforts by Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her allies to denigrate her GOP opponent, former President Donald Trump, by calling him a “fascist” and “Hitler.”

Gingrich called those overtures signs the Harris candidacy was “collapsing.”

“So if you’re willing to call somebody or compare them to Stalin, Hitler and Mussolini, I’m sure you have no problem calling him a serial murderer, a rapist, and the list will get longer by the day, probably a terrorist by the end of this game campaign,” host Sean Hannity said. “The rhetoric is way out of control. Your reaction to all of it?”

“Well, look, I think, first of all, you have to assume that what you saw from the vice president this — excuse me — this afternoon, I apologize what you saw from the vice president this afternoon was, in fact, a person who is collapsing,” Gingrich replied. “These are acts of desperation. She can’t win on the border. She can’t win on the economy. She can’t win on crime. She can’t win on any major issue. So her last desperate grab is to smear Trump with things which are patently a lie.”

“I mean, every American watched Donald Trump as president for four years, when he was impeached, he accepted the impeachment and went right into the Senate to fight it,” he added. “When he was stopped from doing things he wanted in the Congress, he accepted it because he understood the balance of power. There is no evidence, none in his four years as president that he resembles in any way this kind of weird attack that Kamala has made.”

