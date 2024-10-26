Mark Levin: Raskin, Other ‘Revolutionaries’ Already Plotting to ‘Cripple’ Future Trump Presidency

During an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” conservative talker and Fox News host Mark Levin warned about the hurdles Donald Trump faces should he win the presidency next month.

According to Levin, Democrats were already plotting to “cripple” a future Trump presidency.

“How do you think this transition of power is going to go if Trump wins, Mark, how are they just going to hand the keys to the White House to a fascist?” host Jesse Watters asked. “Do you see them willingly doing that?”

“Well, that’s the point — no, and that’s the point,” Levin replied. “And Jamie Raskin, Jamie the Red whose father was a Soviet supporter years ago in Washington, D.C. — he challenged the 2000 election, the 2004 election. That’s George W. Bush. He challenged the 2016 election. He was on every impeachment panel. He was pushing — he was on the January 6 panel. He’s already said they’re not going to sit still if Donald Trump wins the presidency. They’re talking about using Jack Smith’s filing in front of the radical left Judge Chutkan in Washington, D.C. as a basis for impeachment.”

“Look what they did to Trump right out of the box?” he continued. “They impeached him twice. They unleashed a criminal investigation of him and his family and the subpoenas, they tried to undermine him. They have lawyers in the shadows right now, slip and fall lawyers who they talk about democracy and they talk about the Constitution, these slip and fall lawyers, they’re out of the George Washington Law School. They’re plotting right now how to cripple a Trump presidency right out of the box. Look, these people are the revolutionaries, whether it’s Revolution by immigration, whether it’s Revolution by law and lawfare. These people are trying to turn this country inside out. They are a grave, grave danger to our way of life, our prosperity, peace and security and our family. That’s why this election, every damn thing is on the line, Jesse.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor