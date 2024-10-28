Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Plenty of People’ Not Happy About Harris Campaigning with Liz Cheney

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Monday on “CNN News Central” that plenty of people on the left were not happy about former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “She has gone on a whole tour with former Congresswoman, Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney to try to win moderate Republicans. Looking back, you and Liz Cheney in you know, in the House, you guys but heads on issues over and over again. She calls Liz Cheney a true patriot when they are campaigning together. Is that hurting Kamala Harris with more progressive voters?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Well, listen, I think there’s plenty of people that aren’t happy about that. I think that is part of the nature of putting together a coalition. I don’t love it, but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t on the same team and we aren’t on the same page when it comes to who is unequivocally the better candidate in order to win the presidential election.”

Bolduan asked, “On the issues, her evolution on positions and she’s explained the evolution on positions from four years ago, fracking, border wall, border security Medicare for all they have moved from more progressive two more moderate. That’s the direction you very clear see in this election. Do you like that?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I know what candidate the progressive flank has a fighting chance with, and it’s not Donald Trump, it’s Kamala Harris.”

