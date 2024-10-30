Frank Luntz: Biden’s Garbage Gaffe May Be ‘Turning Point’ Leading to Trump Victory

Pollster Frank Luntz said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Joe Biden’s garbage comment could have a “huge” impact and might be the “turning point” that leads to former President Donald Trump’s victory in the election.

Luntz said, “It’s going to be huge because this is not some comedian saying something stupid and offensive at a rally where he should have been just basically disinvited. This is the president of the United States endorsing his vice president, saying something — and I know that there’s different interpretations about what he said — it’s still inappropriate. He still shouldn’t be doing it. And I’ve watched Trump already seize this. The ‘basket of deplorables’ was significant, was meaningful in 2016. In 2024, I can promise you that this is going to drive Trump turnout. And he’s doing it already. I can see — I’m sure there’s going to be ads on as soon as tonight about this. This may be a turning point for those final 3% — and that’s all it is — who still need to be persuaded.”

He added, “Focusing on these last persuadables I will tell you that Trump offends them and they don’t like him as a person but Harris scares them because they don’t know where she stands. They feel that she hasn’t been clear on some of the key issues.”

