PA GOP Senate Candidate McCormick: Biden Should Apologize to Trump Voters for Garbage Comment

Pennsylvania Senate GOP nominee Dave McCormick during Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” called on President Joe Biden to apologize for saying the supporters of former President Donald Trump were “garbage.”

Co-host Lawrence Jones said, “We just got to get your reaction to the latest comments. The president was supposed to be watching Kamala Harris’s speech yesterday. That’s what he told us. Unfortunately, we learned that he was on a live stream in front of a laptop and he called Trump supporters garbage. What’s your response?”

McCormick said, “Yeah, listen, anytime you call half of Americans garbage because half the population supporting President Trump. I think this is the kind of divisive rhetoric that we need to get out of politics. I think it’s terribly polarizing. And so not only is President Biden, Kamala Harris and Bob Casey had policies that have hurt more than half of Americans with skyrocketing prices, the Fentanyl crisis. Now they’re actually showing disrespect for him. So I hope the president will apologize for that. And we need to get that kind of horrible rhetoric. I think it shows how they really feel about people that support President Trump.”

