Nicaraguan Dictator Daniel Ortega Accuses Trump Of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Over Deportations

Communist dictator of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of committing “crimes against humanity” by deporting illegal migrants in the U.S. and lashed out against Trump’s tariff policies.

Ortega abstained from publicly commenting on President Trump throughout the first 100 days of Trump’s new administration. The communist dictator broke his silence on Wednesday during his participation at an event commemorating the 13th anniversary of the death of Tomás Borge, one of the Sandinista commanders that ruled Nicaragua in the 1980s alongside Ortega. The event was also intended to serve as an “advanced” event to celebrate the “May Day” communist holiday.

The Nicaraguan newspaper Confidencial pointed out that rather than refer to Borge or May Day, Ortega dedicated his Wednesday evening speech to lash out at Trump’s deportation and tariff policies and criticize dissidents of his communist regime.

The dictator, in the company of his wife and “co-president” Rosario Murillo and high-ranking officials of his communist regime, addressed hundreds of soldiers of the Nicaraguan Army, uniformed police, paramilitary, firefighters, and state workers that were reportedly forced to participate in the event.

In his rant, Ortega admitted that Nicaragua has been accepting U.S. deportation flights of illegal Nicaraguan nationals. Reports published in March indicated that the Ortega regime had been secretly accepting U.S. deportation flights since late January, omitting to include said flights on the logs of the nation’s EAAI airport authority.

Ortega accused the United States of having a “criminal attitude” for allegedly “persecuting, imprisoning all those who have been working for years shedding sweat and blood so that this country could have more wealth.”

“Thousands of emigrants, migrants from Asia, Africa, Latin America are imprisoned. Today Nicaraguan brothers and sisters who were imprisoned in Guantanamo arrived. They are imprisoned in the United States and sent to Guantanamo,” Ortega said.

The communist dictator accused Trump of allegedly committing “crimes against humanity” through the deportation of illegal migrants, justifying his accusation by referring to the case of a two-year-old child that the Venezuelan socialist Maduro regime claims the United States “kidnapped” after the child’s parents — both members of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization — were deported.

“How can you keep a two-year-old girl in prison there, the poor mother, kidnapped? And what is she waiting for? What is President Trump waiting for to send the child to that mother? Because that is a crime against humanity,” Ortega said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explained over the weekend that a two-year-old Venezuelan child was placed in foster care after the child’s parents were deported from the United States. Both parents entered the U.S. illegally and oversaw several Tren de Aragua-related criminal activities such as homicide, drug sales, extortion, sex trafficking, and kidnappings.

Ortega also fiercely criticized President Trump over his tariff policies, which he described as “madness” and an “atomic bomb” that intends to “hurt the economy” of countries like China, whom the communist dictator largely relies on. Ortega asserted that in the end it will be Trump and the American People who will end up “disappearing.”

“And this is threatening the world economy, and threatening the American economy as well, and the American people themselves are beginning to rebel. Why? Because they feel the impact of the rising cost of living,” Ortega said, adding that he hopes President Trump “calms down so that he can see understanding” following his recent visit to the Vatican to participate in the funeral of Pope Francis.

The communist dictator also ranted about U.S. sanctions imposed on him and regime officials, saying, “although there are some fascists who think that this is the path, this path leads to the destruction of humanity and as always, they waste no time in launching sanctions against Nicaragua.”

“The U.S. Chancellor [Secretary of State Marco Rubio] was boasting that Nicaragua is being targeted like Cuba and Venezuela,” Ortega said. “It should be clear to the U.S. Foreign Minister that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are three nations that we will never sell out or surrender.”

Ortega reportedly concluded his speech by promising his regime’s repressive forces would “defend peace at all cost.”