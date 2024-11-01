San Fran. Official: There Will Be ‘Resistance’ to Mass Deportations, Like We Had from Courts

On Thursday’s broadcast of WBUR’s “Here and Now,” Managing Director of the Immigration Defense Unit at the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office Francisco Ugarte stated that if 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is elected the “idea that Trump could just simply get away with engaging in mass deportation without any semblance of a resistance is really kind of far-fetched.” And cited California’s Supreme Court saying that ICE agents shouldn’t be in courthouses because that deters people from going to court as an example of this.

Ugarte said, “They did try and do courthouse arrests. But, when they sent ICE agents, one time, to the local courthouse here in San Francisco, within a day, there was a massive rally of community members and a declaration from the Supreme Court…of California saying, don’t invade the space of the courts, because you’ll deter people from going to courts. So, this idea that Trump could just simply get away with engaging in mass deportation without any semblance of a resistance is really kind of far-fetched. Things like mass deportation or these, like, sweeping human rights abuses are really, ultimately, not very popular among the American public.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett