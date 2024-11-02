Maher: Harris Doesn’t Have a Better Reason to Elect Her than ‘I’m Not Trump’

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he wishes that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “came up with a better reason to be president than I’m not Trump” and that if she had come up with a better reason than not being Trump, “it would have been very helpful.” But not being Trump “is still a really great reason.”

After arguing that the economy is good in a pitch to undecided voters that he referred to as, “Christmas Eve voters” after his father’s tradition of waiting until right before the stores closed on Christmas Eve to buy gifts for Christmas, Maher said, “And so, dear Christmas Eve voter, I say to you: Things aren’t that bad, but they might get a hell of a lot worse under the rule of a mad king. Do I love everything about Kamala? No. Who told you you get to love everything? Do I wish she came up with a better reason to be president than I’m not Trump? Yeah, it would have been very helpful. But let’s not forget, I’m not Trump is still a really great reason.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett