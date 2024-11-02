Watch: Harris Makes ‘SNL’ Cameo

On Saturday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris made a cameo during the cold open of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” alongside Maya Rudolph, who has played Harris on the show and did so in this sketch.

Harris and her character joked about Harris’ Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump missing the door handle on the garbage truck he rode in earlier this week and Harris’ laugh in addition to making a few plays on words on Harris’ first name.

Rudolph’s Harris character also stated that she would vote for them, which prompted Harris to ask if she was registered to vote in Pennsylvania.

