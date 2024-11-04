Liz Cheney: I Was ‘Proud’ to Vote For Harris, the Only ‘Responsible Adult in This Race’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she was proud to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cheney said, “Look, I think, first of all, there is only one serious responsible adult in this race. There’s just one. It’s not a race where we have the luxury of being able, you know, sometimes conservatives will say, ‘Well, I’m going to write in an alternative. I’m not going to vote for Trump, but I’m going to write somebody in.’ I want to make sure people all across the country understand you don’t have that luxury. We have to defeat him.”

She added, “I can’t tell you how proud I was to fill in that, you know, circle next to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

Cheney added, “Donald Trump is certainly not a conservative. Donald Trump is advocating policies like this massive tariff structure that he’s proposing that will raise everybody’s taxes, that will drive inflation up, that will drive up the debt. I mean, he’s not conservative. For me, it really came down to two things. One, realizing we have to make sure we defeat him. It’s not an academic exercise of saying, you know, ‘I wish this ideal person were running so I’m going to write that person’s name in.’ But I also have had the chance to spend time with Vice President Harris, and to get to talk to her, to get to know and understand her sincerity about being a president for all of us, and her sincerity about being a faithful public servant.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN