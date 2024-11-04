Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris Has a Math Problem Going into Election Day

Fox News host Sean Hannity said Monday on “Fox & Friends” that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has a “math problem” going into Election Day.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked, “What is your take of the state of the race right now? Everyone’s got their opinion. I want yours.”

Hannity said, “Look, let’s start out with where we are with early voting. Going into tomorrow, we’ve got to keep this in mind, everyone at home, please keep this in mind, we have 80 to 90 million more Americans that will vote tomorrow. That’s a lot of votes that have yet to be cast. Going in, Kamala Harris has a math problem and that is that they way underperformed especially in the swing states in terms of what their target numbers needed to be to go in with the lead that they wanted and they just didn’t get there. They’re way off, they’re off by double digits based on all the numbers I’ve been studying and seeing and we all go over. So what she now has to do is something the Democratic Party has never really pulled off before. That’s her challenge, that is to get people to the polls day out. Do I think that Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, and J. Lo, Willie Nelson are going to put it over the top? I don’t really think so. I think the days of Hollywood celebrities, you know, influencing people are long gone.”

He added, “However, what I am telling people is if you and I’ll say this as loudly as I can if you live in Georgia, North Carolina, if you’re in Pennsylvania, if you’re in Wisconsin, Michigan, if you’re in Arizona, Nevada, just assume that your one vote will be the determining vote in this election. The polls are that tight.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN