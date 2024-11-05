Dem Rep. Goldman on Harris Dodging on Crime: She’s ‘Always Focused’ on the People

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) responded to a question on whether 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris dodging a question on her position on California’s Proposition 36 on crime will end up harming her by stating that “what American voters are looking for is to get a sense of who is going to be their leader, is this someone who is going to be looking out for them, or is it someone who is going to be looking out for him or herself? And the contrast is so stark in this election.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “[T]here’s also a lot that the Vice President hasn’t gotten around to answering, a headline in Axios today, in which they call her the ‘no comment candidate’. Even in her own state of California, Prop. 36, a big issue there around crime and what to do with crime, she wouldn’t even say how she’s voting in her own home state. Is that strategy going to hold her back at the end of the day?”

Goldman responded, “I think what American voters are looking for is to get a sense of who is going to be their leader, is this someone who is going to be looking out for them, or is it someone who is going to be looking out for him or herself? And the contrast is so stark in this election. Kamala Harris has always focused, as a lifelong public servant, as a former prosecutor, taking on the bad actors, on the people and on making sure that everyone gets an opportunity. Donald Trump, who has broken laws himself, is always looking out for himself and for his buddies. And that’s the biggest difference that you have right here, is what kind of a country do you want to live in? What kind of a future do you want to have? Do you want to have a positive, optmisic future, where your president is trying to lift everybody up, or do you want to have a really pessimistic, negative, cynical view, where your president is trying to scare us and divide us? That’s Donald Trump.”

