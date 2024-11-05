Karl Rove Suggests Trump Could Win Virginia, New Mexico, and New Hampshire

Fox News contributor Karl Rove said Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” that Virginia, New Mexico and New Hampshire could be in play for former President Donald Trump.

Rove said, “Yeah, well, I would look at Northern Virginia, which comes in pretty quickly to see if the Republicans are doing any better there than they normally would do. I’d look at the suburbs around Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield counties. I’d look at the Tidewater, in which the Republicans are going to have to at least break even,” replied Rove. “But look, you put your finger on it. Each presidential campaign has their own polling and they’re looking at things that we in the general public, or looking at the public polls may not see.”

He continued, “Obviously, they saw something in three states that was not seen generally because in the final days of the campaign, the president, former president, went to Salem, Virginia, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and his running mate went to New Hampshire. So clearly, they’re-, I doubt it’s a head fake. I doubt they said, well, let’s just confuse Rove and Cavuto, and we’ll go to Albuquerque, Salem, and New Hampshire. They must be looking at some data that that suggests to them that they’ve got a chance to sneak these states and perhaps some others. So there’s only one reason you go to a state in the final days of the campaign, and that is to reach voters who are going to make a difference and bring in the electoral votes of that state to your column.”

