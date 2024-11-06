CBS’s Brennan: Voters Who Don’t Know What Fed Does ‘At Least’ Use Stuff POTUS Doesn’t Impact to ‘Justify’ Trump Vote

During CBS’s coverage of Tuesday’s election, CBS “Face the Nation” host and CBS Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan said the president “has nothing to do” with grocery prices and voters who “don’t quite know” what the head of the Federal Reserve does understand their personal experiences and “that personal experience just seems to be what, at least people are using to justify their vote for Donald Trump when they’re citing the economy.”

Brennan said, “[P]eople vote on the three feet in front of them on the kitchen table they sit down at every day. And the economic issues are just so fundamental and the experience of that. … Donald Trump campaigned saying he’s going to lower the price of bacon. The president of the United States has nothing to do with the price of bacon or eggs or any of it. But it’s promising, I get you’re uncomfortable, even though the head of the Federal Reserve and those guys you don’t quite know what they do back in Washington, but they’re making your house more expensive because they’re hiking up — you don’t get that, you don’t get the national number where Joe Biden is telling you, look, inflation is moderating and coming down, but you understand your grocery cart or your gas tank. And that personal experience just seems to be what, at least people are using to justify their vote for Donald Trump when they’re citing the economy.”

