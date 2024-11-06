NBC’s Guthrie: Biden Governed to the Left, Not as a Centrist

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” co-host Savannah Guthrie stated that President Joe Biden “had always been something of a centrist.” But he didn’t actually govern like one and “There was a sense that he was trying to do more than, perhaps, people had voted him into office to do.” And that Democrats constantly talk about identity politics. She also stated that people might not have expected Biden to run for re-election at first since he ran to be a transition figure.

Guthrie said, “Well, it’s also interesting, too, because Biden ran kind of — first of all, as a transitional figure. So, people weren’t expecting that he necessarily would run for a second term — but also, he had always been something of a centrist. But I don’t think he governed that way, right? There was a sense that he was trying to do more than, perhaps, people had voted him into office to do.”

NBC News Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson responded, “Yeah, more than people were comfortable with here.” And said that Vice President Kamala Harris tried to move to the center on issues like the border in the way Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) did.

Earlier in the segment, Guthrie said that Democrats are “always” talking about identity politics.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett