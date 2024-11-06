NBC’s Llamas: Abbott Made Media Give Immigration More Attention

During NBC’s coverage of Tuesday’s election, NBC host and NBC News Senior National Correspondent Tom Llamas said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) busing migrants put “immigration on the front page of every major newspaper, day after day after day” by busing migrants to different cities.

While discussing how immigration policy will play out during the second Trump term, NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles stated that while Democrats won’t ever support mass deportations, Democrats belatedly realized that immigration “was a problem, that they were losing a significant amount of support around, and that needs to be fixed. … [T]hey put forward the most conservative border bill in a generation, a whole suite of policies that, in a normal universe, Republicans would have supported.” And there might be an opportunity for a deal on the border. He also said that Trump won’t be able to do whatever he wants, especially if Democrats control the House.

Llamas then cut in to say, “And I wonder if he calls Greg Abbott in Texas and says thank you, because Greg Abbott — remember — busing the migrants from the border to cities all across America and putting immigration on the front page of every major newspaper, day after day after day, a huge issue right here in New York City.”

