NYT’s Brooks: Biden ‘Got No Credit’ for Doing What ‘He Was Assigned to’ Due to Inflation

During PBS’s election coverage on Tuesday, New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that President Joe Biden “did what he was assigned to do by the country” and that was to give money to people who are high school graduates, but “he got no credit because of inflation.” But eventually, the Democratic Party will reap the electoral rewards of these policies.

Brooks said that there is a huge divide between college graduates and those without college degrees and those without college degrees, and those without college degrees are suffering relative to those who have college degrees on health outcomes, income, and social connection and both parties have to solve the gulf between affluent and non-affluent.

He added, “I thought Joe Biden had one job, and that was to funnel money to high school grads, and he did a good job of that. The infrastructure bill, a whole bunch of the spending he did went to, basically, high school grad Republicans. And he got no credit because of inflation. But I thought he did what he was assigned to do by the country. But so far, the events have not — and I think they will, eventually, but they have not yet redounded to the benefit of the Democratic Party.”

