Scarborough: Dems Lost Because They Focus on Identity, Cancelling People

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that Democrats lost the election because of identity and cultural politics.

Co-host Willie Geist said, “I live in a relatively rural area outside the city. There was a local race there, and the Republican changed her signs picking up on this. And every sign said ‘Save Girls Sports.'”

Scarborough said, “Let’s dig a little deeper because you have that stacked on top of what happened on college campuses this fall, stacked on top of what’s been happening on college campuses over the past four or five years. I have said this on the air, and every time I’ve said it, people said, ‘Oh, you’re just saying that because you’re a White conservative.’ No, I’m just saying it because every Democrat that we have ever sat down with dinner with over the past five years who have kids that go to colleges, say their kids are afraid to speak in class because they’ll be canceled.”

He continued, “Let me say that again — and they’re all Democrats — everybody that we’ve had dinner with, if they have a kid in college, How are the Red Sox going? Yeah, fine, yeah, yeah. And they’re eating. ‘You know, beautiful day today, wasn’t it? Yes. You know, my daughter at the University of Virginia? She’s afraid to raise her hand in class because if she says something that’s politically incorrect, she’ll immediately be canceled. She’ll be shunned from class. She’ll be destroyed in social media by noon. So they just sit in class quiet.’ Now, if any of you — which camera, give me a camera to look at — boom! I’ll look at that one. If any of you out there say, ‘Oh, that’s just like a conservative, White, Southern guy–’ That’s why you’re losing. That’s why you’re losing. Because that’s what I heard. And I didn’t hear it from Republicans. I didn’t hear it from Trumpers. I heard it from Democrats over the past three or four years. Their kids were afraid to talk in class and say something unpopular because they would be canceled. And it’s an epidemic. Willie will tell you it happens in New York City schools. It happens in colleges. And all of this adds up to people going, ‘Come on. Come on. This is crazy.’

Scarborough added, “By the way, by the way, as we’ve said on this show a thousand times, Democrats should be smarter on the women’s athletics thing. Eighty-five percent of Americans oppose men transitioning after puberty and competing against women. And I’m not just saying this the day after the election. I’ve been saying this for years. This is not a hard call. You can show compassion and you can show grace. And as the Republican governor of Utah said, Let’s figure out a way to do this. But one way we don’t do this is by allowing men who transition after puberty competing against young girls who have been working their entire lives to be as good as they can be. And then they get destroyed in the pool, on the track, etc., etc., etc.”

