Stephen A. Smith: ‘It Was a Romp — It Was an Annihilation’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith reacted to Tuesday’s Electoral College blowout for President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump not only won the Electoral College, but the popular vote, as well — a feat a Republican had not accomplished since then-incumbent President George W. Bush defeated then-Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) in 2004.

“You called it,” Smith said. “You said it was going to happen. I can’t refute it. I can’t refute the fact that the president of the United States, the president-elect is well-deserving of it. It was a romp. It was an annihilation.”

“I know a lot of people are trying to you know label it like, you know, what, he won a little bit in a lot of different places says,” he continued. “I don’t want to hear that. It — he won and he won in absolutely convincing fashion, so much so that I think that in light of those results, we have to look at this election as a referendum on a Democratic Party and America saying, we’re not feeling where you are, we’re not feeling where you tried to go, we want no part of it, we’re not having it, and they made their choice. And we all have to accept it.”

