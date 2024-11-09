Clyburn: ‘Maybe the Country Is Not Yet Ready to Elect a Woman’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that President Joe Biden “had a tremendous presidency” that Vice President Kamala Harris was a part of, “but maybe the country is not yet ready to elect a woman to be its leader.”

Clyburn said, “He’s had a tremendous presidency. His record is great. The economy is humming like no other economy in the world. And so, everybody who said, well, people didn’t feel like it. Maybe they didn’t. And the question is, why didn’t they? I don’t know that Joe Biden is responsible for people’s feelings. He’s responsible for putting together an administration, which he did, putting people in place who are good at what they do. He did that as well…they were very productive. But misinformation, disinformation, and all kinds of things have happened in this campaign, and will be a part of our political process going forward. This is just maybe the first time it’s been this pronounced. But we had that going on in 2016 and we had it going on in 2020, it’s going on in 2024, and it’ll be here four years from now. So, what we’ve got to do is work on how to combat this kind of disinformation and misinformation in the future.”

He added, “I talked to quite a few African American men during this campaign, and I can tell you, they had all kinds of bad information. They were believing things they saw on the Internet, and we didn’t do what we should have done to combat all of that. And maybe we are not very well equipped at this point in time to combat it. Hopefully, we will the next time around. There’s not a single African American that needs to be disappointed in the Biden administration. … You go through all of the bills that were passed and all that comes out of this administration, there’s not a single thing in this administration that was negative towards the black community. And there she is, as a woman of color and a woman, and then, she was a part of this administration. So, everything was positive and there are pluses, but maybe the country is not yet ready to elect a woman to be its leader.”

