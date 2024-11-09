Maher: I’m Not Going to Get Upset Over Every Little Thing Trump Says Like I Did Before, ‘That Is Deranged’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while President-Elect Donald Trump “talks like a fascist,” “If he talks about Arnold Palmer’s dick” or swears or “says something that everybody thinks, like there are shithole countries,” he’s not going to get upset over it like he did, “because that is deranged.”

Maher began by saying that the “most important thing to say” about the election is that the reason why things are peaceful is because Democrats believe in conceding elections and they’re the party that lost, while Republicans wouldn’t have accepted defeat.

He added, “I also just want to say, to my friends on the right…because they all have the same idea about Trump, he says a lot of shit. Okay, now you won. We’ll see if your he just says shit doctrine is real or it’s not. But just stop — you won. So, you can afford to be magnanimous now, my right-wing friends, and understand that, when we’re worried about fascism, it’s because he talks like a fascist, we’re not plucking it from thin air.”

Later, he stated, “You’re not going to drag me into Trump Derangement Syndrome, it’s not deranged to be upset and worried about the real things, like, he could be a fascist, … but if you’re going to think I’m going to chase every rabbit down the hole…for the next four years, you’re wrong.”

Maher added, “I did this once. I’m not going to do it again. That’s who he is. If he talks about Arnold Palmer’s dick or he makes a — or he says a bad word or says something that everybody thinks, like there are shithole countries, I’m not going to lose my shit about it, I’m just not, because that is deranged. That’s who he is.”

