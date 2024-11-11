Alex Marlow on Trump Showing the Neocons the Door: Nikki Haley Is Closer to Liz Cheney Than Trump

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Monday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow praised President-Elect Trump’s decision to not bring back his former Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley.

Marlow said, “Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo will not be a part of the administration. Now, Nikki Haley, good news. Haley’s very ambitious…I don’t think she’s learned the lessons of MAGA. I don’t think she learned the lessons of America First. I don’t think she gets Donald Trump at all. … All I know is that the policies that she champions are really a lot closer to Liz Cheney policies than the Donald Trump policies. And — someone who clearly wants to be president very badly and will do what it takes to try to be president, I don’t know why Trump would spend time elevating her, considering her version of conservatism is not aligned with his, and I don’t think it’s aligned with the public.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo