Dem Sen. Coons: People ‘Do Feel’ What Biden-Harris Did on Economy

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said that people “feel the impact” of what the Biden-Harris administration got done on the economy, but “we didn’t manage to deliver in a way that connected with them about what we’d gotten done.”

Coons stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:50] “[T]he message of this election, in which President Trump has been re-elected, is that the Democratic Party needs to listen and connect better with the middle class. I think the record of the Biden-Harris administration, what they actually got done, has contributed significantly to reindustrializing America, to rebuilding manufacturing, to investing in infrastructure, and to addressing concerns people have, whether it’s about mental health care, drug treatment, improving public safety, making investments in public health, or the PACT Act, the single biggest investment in veteran health care in our nation’s history. But, as I was crisscrossing the country campaigning in recent weeks, lots of folks I was meeting with and listening to didn’t know that those were the things that President Biden and Vice President Harris had done. And they didn’t know enough about Vice President Harris’ proposals to support small business, to reduce the costs of daycare and health care, to address housing, issues that average folks were feeling and feeling sharply –.”

Host Martha MacCallum then cut in to say, “Well, they didn’t feel it. They didn’t feel the impact of those things.”

Coons responded, “They do feel the impact of it, and yet, we didn’t manage to deliver in a way that connected with them about what we’d gotten done.”

MacCallum cut in to counter that polling contradicts this.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett