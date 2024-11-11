Homan on Border Czar: ‘If You’re Not Going to Help Us, Get the Hell Out of the Way’

Former ICE Director Tom Homan, who was recently tapped to be President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar, appeared on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” on Monday to secure the border and limit the migrant influx burdening the country in recent years.

Homan had some strong words about his role after Trump is sworn in early next year.

“[I]f you’re not going to help us, get the hell out of the way,” he said. “If we can’t get assistance from New York City, and I may have, we may have to double the number of agents we send in New York City, because we’re going to do the job, we’re going to do the job without you or with you. But it’s much easier to arrest a bad guy, like I just said — we’re concentrating on public safety threat to human and national security threat, it’s much easier to arrest a bad guy in the jail.”

“Give us access to Rikers Jail that we’ve been kicked out of,” Homan added. “Let us get the bad guy in jail. It’s safer for the alien. It’s safer for the officer. It’s safer for the community. If you release these bad guys out into the community, then we have to go find them, which puts the officer at risk. It puts the community at risk.”

