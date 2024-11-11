Tuberville: Voters Also Gave the Senate a ‘Mandate’ for ‘Change’

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that voters not only gave President-elect Donald Trump a mandate but also gave one to the U.S. Senate.

On the topic of the vote for Senate leadership, host Laura Ingraham said, “The votes is held in secret. What’s the reason for that?”

Tuberville said, “First of all Laura, well said. They’re secret because the leader chooses that. The leader that’s in office as we speak and that’s Mitch McConnell. I would rather push the vote closer to January the 1st anyway, but I’m not the leader. But Laura, we had a mandate last week for a change. Not just as President of the United States, but we have no time, as you just said, we have no time to spare. We have to get somebody that’s different than what we’ve had. You know, we have like a 20% approval rating in the Senate and we’re not a rolling ball of butcher knives. And so we got to have somebody with different strategies, different ideas, different communication skills, to give us a chance to do something different like President Trump’s gonna do. He needs somebody to work with. Rick Scott knows him. He’s a business guy. He’s been out there. He’s signed checks before. He understands the business world like President Trump. They can communicate. That’s the reason I’m voting for Rick Scott.”

He added, “You have three people running. It’s got to be, nobody’s going to get 27 votes. And so there will be a runoff. So somebody will be eliminated. So Rick and Cornyn probably are number two and number three. And then whoever makes number two against probably Thune, at the end of the day, will have a chance to beat Thune. So I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m not voting for Tommy Tuberville. I’m voting for the state of Alabama. I have got hammered from all over the state. Coach, we voted for change. We do not want the same type of Senate that we’ve had in the past. Let’s do something different. We won’t have another chance if we don’t do something now. They’re exactly right.”

