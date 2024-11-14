CNN’s Tapper on Trump Picking RFK Jr. to Lead HHS: ‘Well, America I Hope You Like Measles’

CNN host Jake Tapper quipped Thursday on “The Lead” that he hoped America liked measles in reaction to President-elect Donald Trump’s picking Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Tapper said, “Congressman Kinzinger, your expectation is that they’re all gonna get confirmed, or do you think some Republicans might actually stand up?”

Political commentator Adam Kinzinger said, “I’d actually be surprised if Gaetz gets confirmed. That’s why I was surprised he resigned in the House because he’s not gonna have anything to fall back on, but he’ll go be a Fox News commentator or something. I do expect there will be resistance to him. The rest of them I do not know. Maybe RFK Jr. Here’s the thing. A lot of the sane Senate Republicans, particularly those who voted to remove Donald Trump? They’re up for reelection, so now it becomes a whole different ballgame. Will they resist RFK on vaccines? I don’t know. But I certainly think Gatez probably has the toughest hill to climb.”

Former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said, “Democrats can start to lay out their own alternative, positive vision. It’s never too soon to start doing that.”

Tapper said, “Well, America I hope you like measles.”

