Elizabeth Warren: Gaetz Nomination Reminder to Dems to Confirm as Many Judges As Possible

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) signals to Senate Democrats to confirm as many judges as they can before they are out of power.

Warren said, “Donald Trump is telling us what the criteria is for every one of these jobs and its complete loyalty to Donald Trump, not experience, not qualifications we would ordinarily consider, not how good you would be at this work, not loyalty to the people of United States or the Constitution. It’s absolute loyalty to Donald Trump. He’s making this clear with every single one of these picks.”

She added, “Particularly with the Gaetz appointment, it’s the reminder to the Democrats right now who are in charge for the next 50 days that we have a responsibility to help take care of the judicial system, to help strengthen our court system. We’ve got 28 judges out there who have been nominated who are through the process, we need to spend every single minute making sure that those judges get confirmed. And look, I get it, Supreme Court has been captured by a radical wing, but this is about the courts of appeals and about the district courts. These are lifetime appointments. Donald Trump cannot remove them. And it helps bring a little more stability to our legal system. This is what the Democrats need to be spending every minute on until we get those judges confirmed.”

