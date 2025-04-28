Washington Commanders, D.C. Reach Agreement for RFK Stadium

The Washington Commanders and the District of Columbia have reached an agreement for the football team to return home to RFK Stadium.

RFK Stadium served home to the Washington Commanders (then Redskins) from 1961 to 1996 and the team had been hoping to strike a deal with D.C. to return and restore the stadium to its former glory. Per ESPN:

Terms of the deal have not been announced, though multiple outlets reported earlier this month that the cost would exceed $3 billion. Commanders owner Josh Harris has said he would like to open a new stadium in 2030. Washington has a contract with Maryland to play at Northwest Stadium until early in the 2027 season but can continue playing there until a new stadium is built. The agreement completes a yearslong search by the organization that gained serious momentum once Harris purchased the Commanders from Dan Snyder. Harris, who grew up in Maryland, made it clear on the day he bought the team in July 2023 how much going to games at RFK Stadium meant to him.

Members of the D.C. Council expressed skepticism that public tax dollars would go to restoring the stadium, but Mayor Muriel Bowser said the stadium could host major economic boosters like the Super Bowl, the Final Four, or concerts.

Speaking with reporters last Tuesday, conservative Virginia radio host John Fredericks asked the president if a deal to build the new Commanders stadium on federal land will have a caveat of requiring the team to keep its original Redskins name. While Trump had no news about the stadium, he said that he prefers Redskins over Commanders.

“The Indian population is a great part of this country, great heritage,” Trump said before citing other Native American-themed teams like the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I can tell you I spoke to people of Indian heritage, and they love that name and they love that team. And I think it’s a much, I think it’s a superior name to what they have right now. It had heritage behind it; it had something special,” he added.

