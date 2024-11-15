Dem Rep. Meeks: We Didn’t Get People to Understand Economy, Immigration Weren’t Our Fault

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said that the economy and immigration were the key issues in the 2024 election and Democrats didn’t make people understand that the economy issue “all started with the pandemic” and they shouldn’t blame President Joe Biden on immigration, but instead should blame President-Elect Donald Trump for preventing Congress from doing immigration reform.

Meeks stated, “I think that what happened is, what you look at, of course, when you talk about the economy and you talk about immigration, those are issues that were important to individuals in [Queens]. I think that, clearly, again, they did not resonate the issues to understand that, when you talk about the economy, for example, it all started with the pandemic, ten nations, ten democratic nations around the world, where they were either a conservative government or a liberal government, were all voted out thereafter, if they were in charge during that pandemic. But we’ve got a better way to message that and to let folks understand that and we’ve got to do that immediately.”

He continued, “When you talk about immigration, we tried — the real job and the people [who they should] hold accountable on immigration and immigration reform, not done by the president, actually. It should be done by the United States Congress. It is our job to do immigration reform. We tried to do so. President Trump stopped it. So, — but those were the main issues that were out there that resonated with the people. We did not have the appropriate — or we didn’t respond in a timely manner, and I think that we can do that and we should do that, because all we have to do is tell the truth.”

