Adams: Sanctuary Status Is Just Saying There’s a ‘Right’ to Services, It’s ‘Not the Same Thing’ as Migrant Issue

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) argued that “people conflate sanctuary cities with the migrant and asylum issue. That’s not the same thing.” And “the sanctuary city is stating to those who are here that you have the right to access the services of the city because that’s how we treat people in New York City.”

While discussing mass deportations, Adams said, “We have sat down and [done] scenario plannings on all of these issues. And there are a lot of laws, there are a lot of requirements. What we must do is to be prepared to address the issues as they come in front of us. Our team has been there. We looked at all of these issues and all the conversations that are taking place. The operationalizing of the theories that people want to do is different from the actualization of it. Again, people conflate sanctuary cities with the migrant and asylum issue. That’s not the same thing. People who are paroled into the country, the sanctuary city is stating to those who are here that you have the right to access the services of the city because that’s how we treat people in New York City.”

Earlier, Adams, lamented that “We can’t deport those who commit crimes in our city. We are not allowed to connect with ICE.”

